Second Man Pleads Guilty To Trying To Rob A Joplin Bank Last Fall
A second man accused of trying to rob a Joplin bank last fall has pleaded guilty. 36-year-old Jimmy Eisenhour of Joplin pled guilty in federal court Tuesday to the attempted armed robbery of the Pinnacle Bank on 32nd Street back on November 14th.
