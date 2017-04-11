New Joplin Public Library Update
Things are on schedule for the Joplin Public Library to move into its new building at 20th and Connecticut next month. Library Director Jacque Gage tells News Talk KZRG that making the move will require the Library to close for a while.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar 14
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC