Miami Woman Injured In I-44 Accident

A woman from Miami was injured after her car hit a guardrail Thursday morning on I-44 in Joplin. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Kelsey Crow was going east on I-44 at 8:40am when her car went off the road and hit a guardrail.

