Meet Your Neighbor: Carla RobertsCarl...

Meet Your Neighbor: Carla RobertsCarla Roberts moved to Paris in 2016 ...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Monroe County Appeal

Carla Roberts moved to Paris in 2016 and brought her thriving business with her. Her current job titles include grant writer, editor, and owner of Preferred Copy Editing, a company with clients all over the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monroe County Appeal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) Apr 6 Hellbilly Bully 2
How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11) Mar 19 Redneck 61
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Mar '17 Jacklyn98 113
good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09) Mar '17 Mickie 41
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) Feb '17 Johnson Thinwaist 2
Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans Feb '17 Johnson Thinwaist 1
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) Jan '17 Caryl freeman Wil... 17
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC