Leroy Van Dykea s name honored with Sedalia highway designation

Sedalia Democrat

Country music legend Leroy Van Dyke, right, of Smithton, autographs a record for Bill Anderson, owner of Anderson Broadcasting, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Saturday morning at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts. Van Dyke was honored in a ceremony with an unveiling of a U.S. Highway 50 sign in Sedalia bearing his name.

