Leroy Van Dykea s name honored with Sedalia highway designation -
Country music legend Leroy Van Dyke, right, of Smithton, autographs a record for Bill Anderson, owner of Anderson Broadcasting, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Saturday morning at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts. Van Dyke was honored in a ceremony with an unveiling of a U.S. Highway 50 sign in Sedalia bearing his name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr 16
|Workingintown
|1
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC