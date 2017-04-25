KZRG Teaming Up With Crosslines For Friday Food Drive
News Talk KZRG and our sister stations at Zimmer Radio are teaming up with Crosslines Ministries of Joplin for a food drive on Friday. Rain or shine, we'll be in front of Ernie Williams Music Store from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. collecting food and donations to help the 600-800 families that utilize the emergency services provided by Crosslines every single month.
