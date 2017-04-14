Joplin School Teacher Faces More Sex ...

Joplin School Teacher Faces More Sex Crimes Charges

The Joplin North Middle School teacher that's been charged with first-degree statutory rape of one of her young teenage students is now facing additional felony counts. This time, the charges are coming from the Newton County Prosecutor.

