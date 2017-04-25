Joplin Man Pleads Guilty In Convenience Store Robbery Case
A Joplin man has pleaded guilty to robbing a local convenience store in January 2016. Court records show 29-year-old Joshua Tate pleaded guilty Monday to the first degree robbery of the Fastrip convenience store in the 2700 block of Main Street in Joplin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr 16
|Workingintown
|1
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC