Joplin Man Arrested Following Call-In Threat To Mercy Hospital

A Joplin man was arrested Tuesday morning after calling in a threat to Mercy Hospital Joplin just after 7:30 a.m. Police say 51-year-old Charles Ova was a patient over the weekend and called the hospital Tuesday morning demanding stronger pain medication. When staff refused, Ova threatened to return and shoot everyone in the emergency room.

