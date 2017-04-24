Joplin HS Sinkhole Update
Contractors and engineers were at Joplin High School Monday , checking on the sinkhole that developed Friday near the school's Performing Arts Center. Joplin Schools' director of facilities David Pettit tells News Talk KZRG they have an idea about the cause of the sinkhole.
