Joplin City Council To Vote On Constr...

Joplin City Council To Vote On Construction Contracts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

The Joplin City Council will vote on several construction contracts at Monday night's Council meeting. Among items on the agenda are contracts for work at 20th and Main, removing street lights on 20th Street and building a roundabout at 32nd and Central City Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... 2 hr Workingintown 1
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) Apr 6 Hellbilly Bully 2
How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11) Mar 19 Redneck 61
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Mar '17 Jacklyn98 113
good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09) Mar '17 Mickie 41
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) Feb '17 Johnson Thinwaist 2
Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans Feb '17 Johnson Thinwaist 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,342,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC