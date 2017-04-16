Joplin City Council To Vote On Construction Contracts
The Joplin City Council will vote on several construction contracts at Monday night's Council meeting. Among items on the agenda are contracts for work at 20th and Main, removing street lights on 20th Street and building a roundabout at 32nd and Central City Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|2 hr
|Workingintown
|1
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC