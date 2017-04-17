Joplin City Council Approves Construc...

Joplin City Council Approves Construction Contracts

The Joplin City Council approved several contracts for building projects at Monday night's Council meeting. One of those was an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to share the cost of building a new Connecticut Avenue bridge across I-44.

