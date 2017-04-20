Joplin announces "Fiddlers on the Rou...

Joplin announces "Fiddlers on the Route" music festival

Joplin, Missouri, will host a two-day "Fiddlers on the Route" music festival - including the Nashville-based The Road Crew - on June 30 and July 1 in the city's Landreth Park amphitheater. The Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau and Connect2Culture announced the event.

