Hency Pleads Guilty In 2015 Murder & Burglary

One of three defendants in a Joplin home-invasion case involving the fatal shooting of a co-conspirator has pleaded guilty to felony murder and burglary counts. 39-year-old Shawn Hency of Carthage pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary as part of a plea deal.

