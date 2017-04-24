Fuzzya s Taco Shop To Open In Joplin
A new restaurant chain is coming to Joplin. Fuzzy's Taco Shop is making plans to open in late July or early August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr 16
|Workingintown
|1
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC