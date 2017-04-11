Former Joplin Student Sues School District Over Alleged Rape
A former Joplin High School student alleges in a lawsuit that she was raped last year in a school stairwell because administrators failed to protect her. The lawsuit filed this month in Jasper County says the school district "knew or had reason to know" the alleged perpetrator had engaged in prior sexual misconduct.
