Flooding In The Four States
A Flash Flood Warning has now been extended until midnight for Jasper, Cherokee, Crawford, Barton and Dade counties in the KZRG listening area. Jasper County Emergency Management Director Keith Stammer tells News Talk KZRG some areas in the county are flooded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Thu
|ConcernedCitizen
|3
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr 16
|Workingintown
|1
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC