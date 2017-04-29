Flooding In The Four States

Flooding In The Four States

A Flash Flood Warning has now been extended until midnight for Jasper, Cherokee, Crawford, Barton and Dade counties in the KZRG listening area. Jasper County Emergency Management Director Keith Stammer tells News Talk KZRG some areas in the county are flooded.

