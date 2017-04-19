Fiddlers On The Route Coming To Joplin

Connect2Culture and the Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau are teaming up for a weekend of music this Summer at Landreth Park called "Fiddlers On The Route." On Friday June 30th The Road Crew, known as America's Route 66 Band, will headline the bill and on Saturday July 1st, The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic from Saline Michigan will make a stop on their summer tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.