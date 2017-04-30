EXCLUSIVE: HUD Watchdog Kept 14 Fraud...

EXCLUSIVE: HUD Watchdog Kept 14 Fraud Reports Hidden From Public

Sunday Apr 30

A government watchdog withheld at least 14 reports that revealed department-wide problems that allow fraud and waste at a cabinet-level agency, The Daily Caller News Foundation's Investigative Group has learned. The reports concern issues plaguing the Department of Housing and Urban Development , including felons illegally living in federally-funded homes, tax fraud and millions of dollars sitting in unused bank accounts for years.

