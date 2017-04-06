Chicago Public School students may soon have to show proof of an...
In this May 21, 2012, file photo, graduates from Joplin High School listen to speakers during commencement ceremonies in Joplin, Mo. U.S. public high schools have reached a milestone, an 80 percent graduation rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC