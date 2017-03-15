Youth Seat Belt Enforcement

For the rest of March, Joplin Police and other Missouri law enforcement agencies will be making sure you're wearing your seat belts..with a special emphasis on young drivers being buckled up. Joplin Police Captain Rusty Rives tells News Talk KZRG drivers with a learning permit have to wear their seat belts-and so does everyone else in the car.

