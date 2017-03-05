Westport Lodge in Joplin to hold grand reopening as Enlight Inn on Monday
The Westport Lodge motel, built in 1947 along Route 66 in Joplin, Missouri, will hold its grand reopening Monday as an Enlight Inn wellness center, motel and cafe. Joplin Globe business writer Wally Kennedy reports the motel at the corner of North Main Street and Fountain Road is the last surviving motor court in Joplin.
