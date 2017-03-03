Two Med-flighted In I-49 Crash

Two people from southwest Missouri had to be med-flighted to a Joplin hospital early Friday morning following a rollover accident on I-49. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Jasson Roark of Richards missed a curve on the highway, three miles south of Rich Hill around 2:30 a.m, ran off the road, and flipped several times.

