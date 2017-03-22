Trial Date Set For Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Joplin Restaurant
A trial date has been set for a Joplin man who threatened to blow up a local restaurant because they wouldn't hire him. 41-year-old Jason Prince will stand trial on April 3rd after Cracker Barrel notified the Joplin Police Department on February 21st that Prince sent them an email saying if he couldn't work there, no one else would work there either, and then threatened to blow up the restaurant.
