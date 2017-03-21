Tornado Recovery Work To Start This Summer
Joplin residents were able to see where work on a tornado recovery project will take place during a public meeting Tuesday . This summer, the City will begin to fix sidewalks and curbs and gutters, as well as pave streets in part of the tornado zone.
