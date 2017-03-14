Mike Huckabee To Speak In Joplin
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce got a big name for its 100th annual banquet. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will be the keynote speaker at the Chamber banquet on May 4th.
