Meeting For New Shoal Creek Bridge
There's going to be a public meeting in Joplin Tuesday night about the new bridge that's going over Shoal Creek. Joplin assistant public works director Dan Salisbury tells News Talk KZRG the new bridge will replace the current bridge, which is better known as the low water bridge.
