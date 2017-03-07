Joplin Man Sentenced In Child Molestation Case
A Joplin man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty a lesser charge of child molestation. 23-year-old Michael McGhee was sentenced Monday for molesting a five year old girl last May. Prosecutors say McGhee lured the child away from her Sunday school class, took her clothes off and molested her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar 14
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar 7
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
|Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S...
|Jan '17
|Kathy Hanson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC