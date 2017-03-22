Joplin Man Pleads Guilty To Trying To Rob A Bank Last Fall
A Joplin man has pled guilty to trying to rob a local bank last November. 29-year-old Sean LaDue admitted in federal court Wednesday that he'd tried to rob the Pinnacle Bank on East 32nd Street last November 14th.
