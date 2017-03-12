Joplin City Council Work Session Monday
Joplin's City Council will have a work session Monday night . The Council will get an update on the Vision 2022 program, discuss putting in artificial turf at Joe Becker Stadium and review 2016 crime statistics with Police Chief Matt Stewart.
