Joplin City Council Talks Artificial ...

Joplin City Council Talks Artificial Turf For Baseball Stadiums

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

The possibility of putting in artificial turf at Joplin's Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Field, or both was discussed Monday night at a Joplin City Council work session. Joplin Finance Director Leslie Haase tells News Talk KZRG the City has leftover funds from the parks and stormwater sales tax because the City used grants to help pay for parks projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09) Mar 7 Mickie 41
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Feb 28 Coffybroen09 112
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) Feb 13 Johnson Thinwaist 2
Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans Feb 13 Johnson Thinwaist 1
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) Jan '17 Caryl freeman Wil... 17
Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S... Jan '17 Kathy Hanson 1
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) Jan '17 wake up fast 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC