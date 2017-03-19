Joplin City Council Preview
Monday night , the Joplin City Council will vote on condemning land near 29th and Arizona to build road and storm water improvements. They'll also vote on approving the purchase of book shelves and canopy tops for the new Joplin Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar 14
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar 7
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
|Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S...
|Jan '17
|Kathy Hanson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC