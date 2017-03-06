IHOP Celebrates With Free Pancakes Tomorrow For Childrena s Miracle Network Hospitals
IHOP is dishing out free pancakes Tuesday for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals! In exchange for the free hot cakes, IHOP is asking for a donation of any size. By dining at Joplin's IHOP restaurant, that money will stay here in the Four States to support kids at Children's Miracle Network Hospital at Freeman Health System.
