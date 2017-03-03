Edgar L. Brown 1920-2017

Edgar L. Brown 1920-2017

Edgar L. Brown, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 in the Missouri Veterans Home. Edgar was born Aug. 29, 1920, to Lawrence and Josie Lee Brown in Howard County, Missouri near Fayette, where they lived until 1929 when the family moved to Sedalia, Missouri.

