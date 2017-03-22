Crowder College & Joplin Chamber Sign Training Center Agreement

In a work space that will soon buzz with dozens of welding students, officials from Crowder College and the Joplin Chamber of Commerce signed paperwork that will enable Crowder to offer training programs at the Joplin Advanced Training & Technology Center. Crowder President Dr. Jennifer Methvin tells NewsTalk KZRG the program will be focused on marketable job training skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.