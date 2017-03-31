Crafts? Good. Science? Good. "Crafty science"? Not good

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events In legal science, it turns out that "crafty science" means fortunetelling and spell-casting, as in this Joplin, Mo., ordinance: Any person who shall advertise by display of a sign, circular or handbill, or in any newspaper, periodical, magazine or other publication, or by any other means, to tell fortunes or reveal the future, to find or restore lost or stolen property, to locate oil wells, gold or silver or other ore or metal or natural products, to restore lost love, friendship or affection, or to reunite or procure lovers, husbands, wives, lost relatives or friends, or to give advice in business affairs, or advice of any kind or nature to others for or without pay, by means of occult or psychic powers, faculties or forces, clairvoyance, psychology, ... (more)

