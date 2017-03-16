City Of Joplin & Blasters Reach Compr...

City Of Joplin & Blasters Reach Compromise Settlement

The City of Joplin and owners of the now defunct Joplin Blasters baseball team have reached a settlement releasing each other from any and all claims stemming from various leases and agreements. The City will pay Charter Sports $25,000 for a deed transferring three plots of land that are part of the parking lots adjacent to Joe Becker Stadium.

