Autry Museum Confronts Climate Change Denial with Native American Play

March 10-26, 2017 at the Autry Museum, Los Angeles, California, March 10-26, 2017, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 8:00 p.m, Saturdays and Sundays: 2:00 p.m. FAIRLY TRACEABLE, a play by Mary Katherine Nagle , addresses the history of environmental law from a future environmental law class held in 2042; though most of the play consists of flashbacks to major events linked to global warming, including Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, and the Joplin, Missouri tornado in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.