Autry Museum Confronts Climate Change Denial with Native American Play
March 10-26, 2017 at the Autry Museum, Los Angeles, California, March 10-26, 2017, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 8:00 p.m, Saturdays and Sundays: 2:00 p.m. FAIRLY TRACEABLE, a play by Mary Katherine Nagle , addresses the history of environmental law from a future environmental law class held in 2042; though most of the play consists of flashbacks to major events linked to global warming, including Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, and the Joplin, Missouri tornado in 2011.
