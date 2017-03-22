22 million at risk for bad weather in...

22 million at risk for bad weather in central United States

Monday Mar 6

" Forecasters say tornadoes are possible from Arkansas and Oklahoma to Minnesota as warm weather reaches well into the nation's midsection. The area at the greatest risk Monday runs from near Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Joplin, Missouri, into eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

Joplin, MO

