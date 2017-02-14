Wilmington man pleads guilty in mosqu...

Wilmington man pleads guilty in mosque threat

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Home

A 44-year-old Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he threatened to burn down a Roxbury mosque, possessed child pornography, and possessed a cache of firearms and ammunition despite being a convicted felon. Patrick Keogan, who lived on State Street in Wilmington before his arrest in July, faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 15. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) Mon Johnson Thinwaist 2
Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans Mon Johnson Thinwaist 1
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) Jan 27 Caryl freeman Wil... 17
Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S... Jan 27 Kathy Hanson 1
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) Jan '17 wake up fast 1
Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT) Jan '17 lake fire forever 1
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Jan '17 Jackie 2
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,795 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC