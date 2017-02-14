Wilmington man pleads guilty in mosque threat
A 44-year-old Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he threatened to burn down a Roxbury mosque, possessed child pornography, and possessed a cache of firearms and ammunition despite being a convicted felon. Patrick Keogan, who lived on State Street in Wilmington before his arrest in July, faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 15. He has remained in custody since his arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Mon
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Mon
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Jan 27
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
|Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S...
|Jan 27
|Kathy Hanson
|1
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|Jan '17
|wake up fast
|1
|Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT)
|Jan '17
|lake fire forever
|1
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Jan '17
|Jackie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC