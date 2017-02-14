Wilmington man pleads guilty in mosque threat

A 44-year-old Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he threatened to burn down a Roxbury mosque, possessed child pornography, and possessed a cache of firearms and ammunition despite being a convicted felon. Patrick Keogan, who lived on State Street in Wilmington before his arrest in July, faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 15. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

