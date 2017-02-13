Webb City Man Arrested For Saturday N...

Webb City Man Arrested For Saturday Night Burglary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

A Webb City man is in custody accused of a Saturday night burglary in Joplin. Joplin Police say a woman at a home on East Zora was awakened to find a man in her bedroom demanding her car keys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) Jan 27 Caryl freeman Wil... 17
Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S... Jan 27 Kathy Hanson 1
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) Jan '17 wake up fast 1
Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT) Jan '17 lake fire forever 1
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Jan '17 Jackie 2
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Jan '17 loca torres 111
Paul Deisley Jan '17 Mariah13 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,712 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC