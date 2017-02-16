Three Joplin Massage Parlors Closed Amid Prostitution Allegations
Three Joplin massage parlors have been shut down amid allegations that the parlors were used for prostitution. The businesses- the Sunny Spa, located at 801 East 15th Street, Royal Massage at 1522 South Main, and Golden Massage, located at 1237 South Range Line were shut down when search warrants were served by the FBI late last month with the assistance of the Joplin Police Department.
