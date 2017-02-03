Teens Arrested In Connection To 52 Ca...

Teens Arrested In Connection To 52 Cases of Vandalism

Friday Feb 3

Three Joplin teens have been arrested on suspicion of shooting out the windows of 52 vehicles, homes, and businesses overnight Tuesday. 17-year-old Byron Love, and two 16-year-old boys, whose names are not being released due to their age, were taken into custody.

Joplin, MO

