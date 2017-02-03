Teens Arrested In Connection To 52 Cases of Vandalism
Three Joplin teens have been arrested on suspicion of shooting out the windows of 52 vehicles, homes, and businesses overnight Tuesday. 17-year-old Byron Love, and two 16-year-old boys, whose names are not being released due to their age, were taken into custody.
