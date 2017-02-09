Taking A Dog For A Walk Or Run

Taking A Dog For A Walk Or Run

Ever feel cooped up when you can't go outside because of bad weather? That's just how a dog at a humane society or pet shelter feels. So the Joplin Humane Society has begun a program where you can take a dog out for a run or walk.

