Route 171 Center Creek Bridge To Close During Summer Construction

This summer the drive between Carl Junction and Joplin may take a bit longer while MODOT replaces the Center Creek Bridge on Route 171.The bridge will close in June and is scheduled to re-open by October 1st. MODOT Project Manager Sean Matlock tells NewsTalk KZRG, the contractor has significant financial motivation to finish the bridge by the deadline.

