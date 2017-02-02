One Dead In Rollover Crash South Of J...

One Dead In Rollover Crash South Of Joplin

A man from Galena, Missouri was killed Thursday night in a one vehicle crash south of Joplin. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Ferdie Canady was trying to pass another vehicle on Coyote Drive, a mile and a half south of Joplin, when he went back into the northbound lane, lost control, went off the right side of the road and overturned.

