One Dead In Rollover Crash South Of Joplin
A man from Galena, Missouri was killed Thursday night in a one vehicle crash south of Joplin. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Ferdie Canady was trying to pass another vehicle on Coyote Drive, a mile and a half south of Joplin, when he went back into the northbound lane, lost control, went off the right side of the road and overturned.
