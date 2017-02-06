New Joplin Public Library Update

New Joplin Public Library Update

The Joplin City Council has approved orders to buy plenty of things for the new public library at 20th and Connecticut. Joplin Library Director Jacque Gage tells News Talk KZRG what was included in those purchase orders.

