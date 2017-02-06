New Joplin Public Library Update
The Joplin City Council has approved orders to buy plenty of things for the new public library at 20th and Connecticut. Joplin Library Director Jacque Gage tells News Talk KZRG what was included in those purchase orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Joplin Police Officers Get Their Badges
|Feb 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Jan 27
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
|Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S...
|Jan 27
|Kathy Hanson
|1
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|Jan 11
|wake up fast
|1
|Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT)
|Jan 11
|lake fire forever
|1
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Jan 10
|Jackie
|2
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|loca torres
|111
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC