Joplin Sex Offender to Stand Trial in...

Joplin Sex Offender to Stand Trial in 4th Violation of Failing to Register Address

Thursday Feb 2

A Joplin man will stand trial at the end of the month for failing to register as a sex offender in Jasper County, an offense 45-year-old Paul Glander has been arrested for four times in the past 5 years. Glander was convicted in 2003 for the statutory rape of a teenage girl.

