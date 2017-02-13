Joplin Man Arrested For Firing Gunsho...

Joplin Man Arrested For Firing Gunshots & Child Endangerment

Joplin Police were called to two incidents in the same area Sunday ..with one person being arrested for both of them. Joplin Police Captain Rusty Rives tells News Talk KZRG around 3am Sunday, an officer in his patrol car heard shots coming from the east side of town.

Joplin, MO

