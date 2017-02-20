Joplin Lincoln Day March 4th
Jasper and Newton County republicans will be celebrating election victories at this year's annual Lincoln Day banquet on Saturday, March 4th. Dinner will be catered by The Butcher's Block, followed by a program featuring several high profile speakers.
